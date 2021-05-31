Comparing First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First United and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 F.N.B. 0 1 3 0 2.75

First United presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.01%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than F.N.B..

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.56 $13.84 million N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.42 billion 3.01 $286.00 million $0.96 13.97

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Profitability

This table compares First United and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 21.03% 14.37% 1.08% F.N.B. 23.97% 7.44% 0.95%

Summary

F.N.B. beats First United on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of January 19, 2021, it operated approximately 350 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

