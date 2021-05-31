Comparing Tate & Lyle (TATYY) and The Competition

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tate & Lyle to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tate & Lyle pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 52.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.69 billion $311.49 million 14.66 Tate & Lyle Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.54

Tate & Lyle’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tate & Lyle. Tate & Lyle is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Tate & Lyle Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tate & Lyle and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tate & Lyle Competitors 346 1181 1196 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Tate & Lyle’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tate & Lyle has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tate & Lyle competitors beat Tate & Lyle on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

