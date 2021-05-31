Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBCP stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $452.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

