Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce sales of $39.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Conformis posted sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.88 on Monday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

