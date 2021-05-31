Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,020.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,444.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,472.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,339.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,003.35 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 106.51%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

