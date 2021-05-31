Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 540,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

