Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.66.

NYSE CLR opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

