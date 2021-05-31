CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $137,685.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 358.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00361912 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,129,838 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

