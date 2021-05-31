CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $57,213.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,885,050 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

