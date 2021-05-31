Contrasting Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) & Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Microsoft 0 2 31 1 2.97

Microsoft has a consensus target price of $290.32, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -21.28% -52.74% -16.64% Microsoft 35.02% 43.75% 18.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Microsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 1.48 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -4.25 Microsoft $143.02 billion 13.15 $44.28 billion $5.76 43.35

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microsoft beats Bridgeline Digital on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on various Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. It has a strategic collaboration with DXC Technology and Dynatrace, Inc. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

