Contrasting Tate & Lyle (TATYY) and The Competition

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY) is one of 24 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tate & Lyle to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tate & Lyle pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 52.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Tate & Lyle Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tate & Lyle and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tate & Lyle Competitors 346 1181 1196 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Tate & Lyle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tate & Lyle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tate & Lyle and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.69 billion $311.49 million 14.66 Tate & Lyle Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.54

Tate & Lyle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tate & Lyle. Tate & Lyle is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tate & Lyle rivals beat Tate & Lyle on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

