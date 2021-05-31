Convergence Price Hits $0.0524 on Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 698,194,181 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.