Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

CRBP opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

