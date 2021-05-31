Cormark Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $339,311,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

