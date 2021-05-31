Cormark Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

