Cormark Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$29.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$16.28 and a 12-month high of C$32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.66.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

