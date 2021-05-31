Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

