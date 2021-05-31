Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

