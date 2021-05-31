COTI (COTI) Market Cap Tops $154.40 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $154.40 million and approximately $32.84 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

