Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.60% of Cousins Properties worth $83,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after acquiring an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after acquiring an additional 379,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. 36,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

