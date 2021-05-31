Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,712. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

