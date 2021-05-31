Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.93. 29,927,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $228.76 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

