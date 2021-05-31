Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CR stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

