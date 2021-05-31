Cranswick (CWK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cranswick (LON: CWK) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Cranswick had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2021 – Cranswick had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Cranswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,956 ($51.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,784.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,907 shares of company stock valued at $14,761,052.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

