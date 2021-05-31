Cream Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,656.73 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $18,656.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.55 or 0.99927162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.01167250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00462136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00530729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00088927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars.

