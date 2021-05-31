Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Down 1.1%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 124,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 554,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Frommer bought 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $26,735.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,564.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,662 shares of company stock worth $68,434. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

