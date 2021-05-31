Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 41.6% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 29th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 68,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

