Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $615,628.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.