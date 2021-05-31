Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.42.

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 424,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,023. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.49 million and a P/E ratio of -18.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

