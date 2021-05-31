Critical Analysis: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HG and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.88 $105.37 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -4.37% -4.31% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 37.41% 8.67% 4.52%

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações beats HG on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

