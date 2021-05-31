Critical Analysis: JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) vs. Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN N/A N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JOANN and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 8 0 3.00 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 8 0 3.00

JOANN currently has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.46%. Given JOANN’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JOANN is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOANN and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.76 billion 0.21 $212.30 million $5.93 2.38 Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.69 billion 0.60 $308.76 million $3.83 9.54

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Academy Sports and Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats JOANN on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home dÃ©cor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal dÃ©cor and entertaining products; home dÃ©cor accessories; ready-made frames; related books and magazines; and non-merchandise products. JOANN Inc. offers products through retail stores, as well as online. As of April 1, 2021, it operated 855 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel, apparel for fitness and exercise, and other accessories; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting footwear; and running shoes, athletic shoes, sport specific shoes, and training shoes. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers through academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

