Critical Contrast: Teekay (NYSE:TK) versus Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -0.20% 2.73% 0.98% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

This table compares Teekay and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.82 billion 0.20 -$82.93 million N/A N/A Eneti $163.73 million 1.38 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.10

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti.

Risk and Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teekay and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eneti has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Teekay.

Summary

Teekay beats Eneti on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities worldwide. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

