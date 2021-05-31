Critical Review: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

95.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Public Education and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.62 $18.82 million $1.25 22.40 First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 2.47 $11.71 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Public Education and First High-School Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.62%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than American Public Education.

Summary

American Public Education beats First High-School Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

