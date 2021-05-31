Critical Review: Apria (NYSE:APR) vs. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apria and Addus HomeCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.97 $46.14 million $46.48 0.66 Addus HomeCare $764.78 million 2.00 $33.13 million $2.79 34.47

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than Addus HomeCare. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addus HomeCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apria and Addus HomeCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 Addus HomeCare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apria presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus target price of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Apria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare 4.28% 8.50% 5.57%

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Apria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of March 9, 2021, the company served consumers through 212 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

