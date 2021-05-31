Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Crown worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $103.24 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

