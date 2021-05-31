Crown Tops One Day Volume of $16,238.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Crown has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $16,238.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,706.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $688.98 or 0.01876985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00466710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001491 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004842 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,288,753 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

