Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $76.47 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $76.47 million and $4.71 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $43.80 or 0.00122083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,783 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

