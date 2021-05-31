Crust Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.