Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $893,745.05

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $893,745.05 and $1,282.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

