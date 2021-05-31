Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $217,320.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00307745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00194029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00988989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,960,582 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

