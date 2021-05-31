Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,316.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,207.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

