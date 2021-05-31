CSFB Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.54.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.09. 130,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

