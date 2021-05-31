CSFB Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.30.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$94.86. 494,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. The firm has a market cap of C$31.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.54. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$59.34 and a 1 year high of C$98.03.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

