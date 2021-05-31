CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

