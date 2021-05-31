Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,687,183 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 346.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687,183 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Citigroup worth $158,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

C traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.71. 14,394,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,569,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

