Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,467 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 415.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,741. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

