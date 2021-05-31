Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,649,551 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 326.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Unilever worth $193,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

