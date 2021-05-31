Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 512,609 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 331.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $121,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.91. 713,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,112. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

