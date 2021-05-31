Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 231.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,837 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $146,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

LOW stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

