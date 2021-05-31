Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,484,719 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 346.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484,719 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $165,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. 14,864,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,528,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

